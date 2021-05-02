AAX Token (AAB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44,962.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular exchanges. AAX Token has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $44,962.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.51 or 0.00862576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.00 or 0.08646644 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.