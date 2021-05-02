AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.AbbVie also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.370-12.570 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.50. 10,575,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231,044. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

