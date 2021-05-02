Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.300-2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.30-$2.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.92. 736,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,110. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.80.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

