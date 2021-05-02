Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.30-$2.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.92. 736,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,110. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.80.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.