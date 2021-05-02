Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.15. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

ACN stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.97. 1,969,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.81. The company has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $293.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

