ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential, and social infrastructure and facilities; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

