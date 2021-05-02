adbank (ADB) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, adbank has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One adbank coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $70,743.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.48 or 0.00858055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,420.02 or 0.09310949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048414 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.