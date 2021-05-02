Add.xyz (ADD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $223,926.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $223,926.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00074100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.29 or 0.00850764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.59 or 0.08753592 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars.

