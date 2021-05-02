AdEx Hits 24-Hour Volume of $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00069581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00072573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.86 or 0.00848443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00096949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.88 or 0.08766576 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.