Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 79.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,952 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CL King lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

