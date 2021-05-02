Aditus Reaches Market Cap of $253,139.35 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Aditus has a market capitalization of $253,139.35 and approximately $73,521.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aditus has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00069338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00071525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.82 or 0.00866543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.61 or 0.08627441 BTC.

Aditus Profile

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

