Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 13.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 46.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.00 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,517 shares of company stock worth $8,348,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

