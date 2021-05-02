Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.920-3.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.92-3.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.31. 1,251,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,300.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.