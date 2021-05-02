Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.30.

AAP stock opened at $200.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.33. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after buying an additional 64,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

