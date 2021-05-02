Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADYX opened at $0.15 on Friday. Adynxx has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.
Adynxx Company Profile
