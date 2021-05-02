AE Wealth Management LLC Has $11.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,119 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,282.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000.

FLOT opened at $50.75 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76.

