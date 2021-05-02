AE Wealth Management LLC Has $14.71 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Truist increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

