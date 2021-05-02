AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

