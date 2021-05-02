AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,498 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 24,498 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average is $210.10. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.72 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

