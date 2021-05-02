AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1,197.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS opened at $102.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $108.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average of $89.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.