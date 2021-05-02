AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 65,458 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 916,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,458 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.