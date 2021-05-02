Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,739,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AENZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

