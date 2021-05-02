Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,739,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AENZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

