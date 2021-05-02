Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $165.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.83.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

