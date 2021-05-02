AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $474.97

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.97 ($6.21) and traded as low as GBX 472 ($6.17). AFH Financial Group shares last traded at GBX 472 ($6.17), with a volume of 466,298 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £202.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 474.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 399.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84.

About AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

