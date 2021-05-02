AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.400-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.60 billion-$10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.400-8.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.92. 1,032,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.21. AGCO has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

