AI Doctor Price Hits $0.0030 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. AI Doctor has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $96,837.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00069216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00071270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.93 or 0.00850269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00096839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,127.95 or 0.08899439 BTC.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

