Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €109.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €109.00 ($128.24) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €99.94 ($117.58) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €99.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €89.89. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

