Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EADSY opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.82. Airbus has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
