Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EADSY opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.82. Airbus has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EADSY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

