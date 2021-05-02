Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $18.76 million and $1.90 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.59 or 0.00430738 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00167966 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.97 or 0.00212130 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012750 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003513 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.