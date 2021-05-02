Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALXN stock opened at $168.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day moving average of $145.45. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $172.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALXN. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

