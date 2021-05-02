Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Danske cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

