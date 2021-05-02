Algorand Trading Up 18.8% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and approximately $210.67 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00056318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.64 or 0.00311183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00032198 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,444,638,442 coins and its circulating supply is 2,955,928,818 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.