Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.2% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 104.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,326,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,300,545. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $624.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

