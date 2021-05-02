Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $745.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $655.00 to $745.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $622.75.

ALGN stock opened at $595.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $195.56 and a 1 year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $13,296,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

