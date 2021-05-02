Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 756,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.38. The company had a trading volume of 893,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,248. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $140.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 154,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Allegion by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

