Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$44.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.21.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$42.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.64. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.50 and a twelve month high of C$44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$712,432.26.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Analyst Recommendations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

