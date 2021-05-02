Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,076. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.