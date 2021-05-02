Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,296.01 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

