Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $2,635.00 at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $21.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $18.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $24.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $93.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $27.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $26.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $23.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $30.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $110.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $142.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $182.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $238.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,915.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

