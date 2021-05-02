Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,181.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,915.40. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $800,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Alphabet by 121.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.