Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,000.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $2,953.00 price target (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,460.49.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,353.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,906.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.