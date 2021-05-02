Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $2,850.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,460.49.

GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

