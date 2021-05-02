Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,100.00 at Susquehanna

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,460.49.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,906.69. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

