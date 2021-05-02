Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Raised to $37.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

