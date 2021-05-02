AM Investment Strategies LLC Buys 1,215 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.18. The firm has a market cap of $428.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

