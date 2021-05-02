Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,226.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,199.49. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,368,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

