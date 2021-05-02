Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,226.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,199.49. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,368,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.