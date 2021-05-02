Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Position Trimmed by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.2% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $84.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

