American Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,848 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

American Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 23.7% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.31. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

