American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.65. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

