American Financial Group (AFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect American Financial Group to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AFG opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

